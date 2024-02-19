© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MI's ongoing GOP chair struggle

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Kristina Karamo was ousted by state committee members last month, but said that she’s not leaving her position as Michigan Republican Party chair. Then, last week the Republican National Committee announced that they are now recognizing former Congressman Pete Hoekstra as MI GOP chair.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked at what's going on in Michigan’s Republican party and how it will all effect the upcoming Republican Convention in Michigan.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE OF THE PODCAST:

Craig Mauger, reporter for the Detroit News

Stephen Henderson, host of WDET's Created Equal

Stateside Michigan GOPKristina KaramoMichigan Republican Partyrepublican national committee
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
