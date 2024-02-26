© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What “vote uncommitted” means to these Michiganders, Pt.2

By Laura Weber Davis,
Olivia Mouradian
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A group gathered at Listen to Michigan's rally for uncommitted voting on February 20th.
Beth Weiler
/
Michigan Public
A group gathered at Listen to Michigan's rally for uncommitted voting on February 20th.

With next week's presidential primary in Michigan, the "Vote Uncommitted" movement is picking up national attention. This movement is headed primarily by Palestinian Americans, other Arab Americans, and Muslim Americans who are dismayed over President Biden's failure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press, has reported on the history of inter-party dissent in previous presidential primaries, and spoke to Stateside about how she thinks this vote movement could play out.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Election 2024Israel/Gaza 2023michigan presidential primary
Stay Connected
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
Latest Episodes