Stateside Podcast: What “vote uncommitted” means to these Michiganders, Pt.2

With next week's presidential primary in Michigan, the "Vote Uncommitted" movement is picking up national attention. This movement is headed primarily by Palestinian Americans, other Arab Americans, and Muslim Americans who are dismayed over President Biden's failure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press, has reported on the history of inter-party dissent in previous presidential primaries, and spoke to Stateside about how she thinks this vote movement could play out.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press

