Stateside Podcast: How automakers use our data

General Motors and other automakers are playing fast and loose with data gathered from newer-model, internet-connected vehicles. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we look at how this data is collected, and how it’s funneled to insurance companies, sometimes in violation of privacy policies as customers understand them.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Kashmir Hill, reporter for The New York Times

