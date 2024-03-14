© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How automakers use our data

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 14, 2024
General Motors and other automakers are playing fast and loose with data gathered from newer-model, internet-connected vehicles. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we look at how this data is collected, and how it’s funneled to insurance companies, sometimes in violation of privacy policies as customers understand them.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

Rachel Ishikawa
