Stateside Podcast: The great EV debate

EVs have opened up a new space for revenue in the global auto market. In the U.S., we don’t see a lot of cars from China, but Chinese automakers have made some big gains in the EV market recently. That’s become a provocative topic as some political candidates take advantage of Michiganders’ feelings of insecurity about the state's historic manufacturing sector.

On this episode we looked at this story from two angles. First we zoomed out and talked about the U.S.' relationship with Chinese auto companies. Then we homed in on Green Charter Township where some people have been pushing back on plans to build a plant for an EV battery company – a plant that's parent company is based in China.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Kalea Hall, business and autos reporter for The Detroit News



business and autos reporter for The Detroit News Rose White, economic reporter for MLive

