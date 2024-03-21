© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM will be undergoing maintenance today, which may result in reduced power at times. We apologize for any disruption to your listening.
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The great EV debate

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT
A charging cord plugs into the electric Ford F-150 Lightning
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Radio
A Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck at LaFontaine Ford Grand Rapids.

EVs have opened up a new space for revenue in the global auto market. In the U.S., we don’t see a lot of cars from China, but Chinese automakers have made some big gains in the EV market recently. That’s become a provocative topic as some political candidates take advantage of Michiganders’ feelings of insecurity about the state's historic manufacturing sector.

On this episode we looked at this story from two angles. First we zoomed out and talked about the U.S.' relationship with Chinese auto companies. Then we homed in on Green Charter Township where some people have been pushing back on plans to build a plant for an EV battery company – a plant that's parent company is based in China.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Kalea Hall, business and autos reporter for The Detroit News
  • Rose White, economic reporter for MLive

Stateside detroit 3EVsmichigan auto industry
