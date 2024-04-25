© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: 10 Years after the Flint Water Crisis

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Steve Carmody
Michigan Radio

Ten years ago today a devastating water crisis began in the city of Flint, Michigan. The city's water was tainted with lead, threatening tens of thousands of people. Suddenly the spotlight swung onto Michigan and on the quality of the nation’s drinking water.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we looked at what happened, what’s changed, and how people are thinking about the crisis ten years later.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Steve Carmody, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Sheldon Neeley, Flint Mayor

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
