Stateside Podcast: 10 Years after the Flint Water Crisis

Ten years ago today a devastating water crisis began in the city of Flint, Michigan. The city's water was tainted with lead, threatening tens of thousands of people. Suddenly the spotlight swung onto Michigan and on the quality of the nation’s drinking water.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we looked at what happened, what’s changed, and how people are thinking about the crisis ten years later.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Steve Carmody , reporter for Michigan Public

, reporter for Michigan Public Sheldon Neeley, Flint Mayor

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]