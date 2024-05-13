What $25 million deficit means for Ann Arbor schools

Ann Arbor Schools is facing a major budget shortfall, to the tune of $25 million dollars. News of the massive financial shortfall shocked and angered many families in the district when it came out earlier this year. A board of education meeting last week was heated at times as parents, students, and teachers voiced their anger and worry over what cuts will have to be made to balance the budget.



“This problem has two sides of the equation: the revenue side and the expenditure side. And the revenue side, the heart of that is enrollment," said Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education president Torchio Feaster.

An accounting error that cost the district approximately $14 million was discovered earlier this year. Feaster said that increasing staff numbers alongside a falling student population have added to the financial shortfall.

On this episode of the podcast, Feaster told us about how the district got to this point, and what steps the district administration is planning to take to right the ship.

