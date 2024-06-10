© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan Hosts Orchestra of the Americas

By Stateside Staff,
Aaron Bush
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
On this episode of the podcast, Miguel Prieto, the founding conductor of the Orchestra of the Americas, joined us ahead of the group's upcoming performance in Michigan. He discussed the value of connecting young musicians across the Americas, and the enriching potentials of community orchestras. Prieto also talked to us about the collaborative and generous spirit of industry legends like Yo-Yo Ma and Kayhan Kalhor, their role with the Orchestra of the Americas, and how instrumental collaborations offer points of discovery for fans and musicians alike.

The Orchestra of the Americas will perform in Ann Arbor on June 11 at Hill Auditorium with special guests Yo-Yo Ma and Kayhan Kalhor. You can find more information about the performance here.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUEST ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Carlos Miguel Prieto, founding conductor of the Orchestra of the Americas
