Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Breonna Taylor's sister on making change

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Ronia Cabansag
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Dee Dee Taylor hosts an information table during a mental health event at Genesee County Jail.
Beenish Ahmed
/
Michigan Public
Dee Dee Taylor hosts an information table during a mental health event at Genesee County Jail.

Dee Dee Taylor, Breonna Taylor’s sister, started her nonprofit, Taylor Made Re-Entry, to help incarcerated people transition back into their community.

Jails are not known for being a friendly, welcoming, humanizing space. In fact, they can be just the opposite. And as someone’s period of incarceration comes to an end, there’s not much guidance around successfully re-entering society. Taylor Made Re-Entry partners with correctional facilities all across the country in an effort to change that.

Dee Dee Taylor says she and her sister grew up with a father who was incarcerated. That experience has been key to informing her work.

"I went on and got my criminal justice degree," said Taylor. "I continued and got a minor degree in psychology, and then, I began learning all things law because I knew that, in order for my dad to come home, there were certain steps and certain things that I did have to learn in order to be active within that process."

Hear the full conversation with Dee Dee Taylor on the Stateside Podcast.

Stateside rehabilitationBreonna TaylorTaylorMade Re-EntrycommunityprisonincarcerationStateside podcast
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
