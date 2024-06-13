Stateside Podcast: Breonna Taylor's sister on making change

Dee Dee Taylor, Breonna Taylor’s sister, started her nonprofit, Taylor Made Re-Entry, to help incarcerated people transition back into their community.

Jails are not known for being a friendly, welcoming, humanizing space. In fact, they can be just the opposite. And as someone’s period of incarceration comes to an end, there’s not much guidance around successfully re-entering society. Taylor Made Re-Entry partners with correctional facilities all across the country in an effort to change that.

Dee Dee Taylor says she and her sister grew up with a father who was incarcerated. That experience has been key to informing her work.

"I went on and got my criminal justice degree," said Taylor. "I continued and got a minor degree in psychology, and then, I began learning all things law because I knew that, in order for my dad to come home, there were certain steps and certain things that I did have to learn in order to be active within that process."

