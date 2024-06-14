© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The War and Treaty's Heartfelt Collaboration

By April Van Buren
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount Trotter pose next to one another in a black and white photo
David McClister
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount Trotter are the couple behind The War and Treaty. We revisited our 2020 conversation with them where they reflect on making it through tough times with joyful music.

Last week on The View, Whoopi Goldberg held a reunion for the cast of Sister Act II, the beloved 1993 movie about a nun teaching a high school choir class. The film was a cultural touchstone for Millenials and Gen X alike, and introduced many of us to hip-hop legend Lauryn Hill. But we were also introduced to someone else who would come to represent Michigan in an unexpected and delightful way. In one of the scenes of the movie, Lauryn Hill is singing with a classmate played by actor and singer Tanya Blount.

Today, Blount is better known as Tanya Trotter, half of the husband-and-wife country music group The War and Treaty, which got its start in the small town of Albion, Michigan. Stateside host April Baer spoke with Tanya and Michael Trotter a few years ago, soon after their move to Nashville and the release of their album "Hearts Town."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This conversation contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, a toll-free number staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Stateside
