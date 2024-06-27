© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: 'Sober Vibes' podcaster on life after drinking

By Yesenia Zamora,
Ronia Cabansag
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Courtney Andersen
Courtney Andersen, host of the Sober Vibes podcast, openly discusses her sobriety journey and offers resources for others on the same mission.

When you think about the life of an influencer, you may think about an individual with a glamorous lifestyle. They let you see where they're hanging out, the details of their self-care routine, and every on-trend outfit they're wearing. However, Courtney Andersen shows a different side.

Recently, Hour Detroit Magazine released their Best of Detroit 2024 list, which presents the best that Metro Detroit has to offer, according to the votes received by their readership. The list holds over 200 different categories, including food, health and beauty, and sports. This year, Courtney Andersen was named as the best social media influencer for her podcast, Sober Vibes.

The Sober Vibes podcast tells Andersen's story as a woman who decided to leave her relationship with alcohol when she was 29 years old. Sobriety can be a long and challenging process. However, Andersen chose to openly share her story as a recovering alcoholic to help assist, empower, and encourage her listeners’ during their own road to sobriety. The podcast, which she launched in 2020, focuses on alcoholism, family dynamics, and how Andersen has found healing and help along the way.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

Courtney Andersen, host of Sober Vibes podcast

Yesenia Zamora
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Latest Episodes