Stateside Podcast: Concordia University program cuts unnerve campus

Concordia University of Ann Arbor, a Lutheran institution, is facing a $9 million budget deficit. Enrollment has grown in recent years with a student body around 1,000, but it’s a benchmark many smaller colleges have found hard to maintain operations.

Even so, back in February university administration announced a series of staff and program cuts. Then came a notice in June that all athletic programs would be cut next year. Just nine in-person and seven online programs will remain after June 2025.

In this episode we heard from a Concordia professor and student about the school’s uncertain future.

“You know, it’s just really disheartening to hear that athletics is being taken out," said David Smalls, a rising senior and Student Government Association President at Concoridia University Ann Arbor. "...knowing how much of an impact [sports] has on student life. It’s just mind blowing because it’s like that just does not add up. Why you would do something like that?”

“I mean, it’s sad because that there are so many programs that are being cut," said Dr. Scott Chappuis, an associate professor from the Department of Communication. "This would be my last year working with these students, working with a program that I have grown to or that I’ve worked to grow over my life," he said.

Here is a statement from a Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor spokesperson:

Colleges and universities nationwide, notably smaller private institutions like Concordia University Ann Arbor, are grappling with unprecedented challenges in higher education. As a result, Concordia University in Ann Arbor will need to significantly reduce its operations and program offerings after the 2024-25 academic year to ensure long-term viability and maintain high-quality education. We understand the grief and uncertainty these decisions may cause within our Ann Arbor community, especially among our students. Throughout this transition, we are dedicated to supporting them, along with our faculty, staff, and the entire Concordia Ann Arbor community. A committee is actively developing a new vision for our campus that will sustain programs in nursing and healthcare professions and revive our tradition in the Liberal Arts and church work.

