© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Dearborn Mayor on Harris and "Uncommitted" Voters

By Aaron Bush
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud speaks during an election night gathering, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. Some Democratic voters pledged to vote "uncommitted" in Tuesday's primary to let President Joe Biden know they aren't happy with his support for Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud speaks during an election night gathering, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. Some Democratic voters pledged to vote "uncommitted" in Tuesday's primary to let President Joe Biden know they aren't happy with his support for Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan remains a key battleground state in the upcoming election. The city of Dearborn, where thousands voted "uncommitted" in the February primary, sent a strong signal to President Biden and the Democratic Party that the administration's support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war on Gaza could cost the party the presidency. The city of Detroit was similarly tepid in regards to President Biden's campaign. With Biden stepping down and Vice President Kamala Harris assuming the role of the Democratic candidate, Stateside's Zena Issa sat down with the mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud, to discover what Harris' candidacy might mean for voters in Dearborn.

Hammoud, like many voters, said he eagerly awaits information on Harris' proposed initiatives and agenda, noting that, while Biden stepping down is a good initial step, when it comes to the possibility of support for Harris, "It is less about the individual and more about the values."

Hammoud said he was cautiously optimistic about that potential support, citing an earlier meeting with the vice president where he "found her to be somebody who wants to listen."

"I'm hopeful that they will want to chart a new course on Palestine," Hammoud said.

Hear the full conversation with Stateside's Zena Issa and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

Zena Issa, production assistant, Stateside
Abdullah Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn

Stateside
Stay Connected
Aaron Bush
Aaron Bush is a production assistant with Stateside and a PhD candidate at the University of Michigan's joint program in English and Education.
See stories by Aaron Bush
Latest Episodes