Stateside Podcast: Dearborn Mayor on Harris and "Uncommitted" Voters

Michigan remains a key battleground state in the upcoming election. The city of Dearborn, where thousands voted "uncommitted" in the February primary, sent a strong signal to President Biden and the Democratic Party that the administration's support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war on Gaza could cost the party the presidency. The city of Detroit was similarly tepid in regards to President Biden's campaign. With Biden stepping down and Vice President Kamala Harris assuming the role of the Democratic candidate, Stateside's Zena Issa sat down with the mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud, to discover what Harris' candidacy might mean for voters in Dearborn.

Hammoud, like many voters, said he eagerly awaits information on Harris' proposed initiatives and agenda, noting that, while Biden stepping down is a good initial step, when it comes to the possibility of support for Harris, "It is less about the individual and more about the values."

Hammoud said he was cautiously optimistic about that potential support, citing an earlier meeting with the vice president where he "found her to be somebody who wants to listen."

"I'm hopeful that they will want to chart a new course on Palestine," Hammoud said.

Hear the full conversation with Stateside's Zena Issa and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

Zena Issa, production assistant, Stateside

Abdullah Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn

