Stateside Podcast: Connecting kids with "Horse Power"

A nonprofit organization that aims to teach kids confidence and responsibility through horsemanship is expected to break ground on an equestrian facility in Detroit this fall.

Detroit Horse Power began in 2015, but has been operating in conjunction with regional barns and facilities, taking its programming with Detroit teens and preteens on the road.

The organization was recently approved for the purchase of 14 vacant acers on Detroit's Northwest side — land that was formerly owned by Detroit's public schools, but has been vacant for several years.

Detroit Horse Power founder and executive director David Silver says the organization is nearly done raising the $11-million necessary to develop the site for stables, arenas, and pastures for horses and human caretakers. The plan is to break ground on the Detroit facility in October of this year.

GUESTS:

David Silver, founder and executive director, Detroit Horse Power

Jada, alum and current camp counselor, Detroit Horse Power

Sonja, senior student and junior camp counselor, Detroit Horse Power

Samaya, new student, Detroit Horse Power