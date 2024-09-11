Stateside Podcast: How do MI gun laws protect students?

The Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia has been a reminder of the rare but devastating threat of gun violence in schools. With the recent shootings that occurred in Oxford High School and Michigan State University, many are still grappling with the physical and mental trauma left by those experiences.

Justin Heinze, the co-director of the National Center for School Safety and co-director of the Research and Scholarship Core at the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, spoke with Stateside about the new state firearm laws that went into effect this year.

“When these laws are just simply put in place, and we've seen this in other states, the implementation is so critical." Heinze said. "Because the great news is when these laws are in place, we do see reductions in unintentional firearm injury deaths. We see reductions in youth suicide and homicides.”

Hear the full conversation with Heizne on the Stateside podcast.

