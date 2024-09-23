© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Female journalists perspectives on COVID coverage

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT
A map of the world with countries where the journalists, interviewed by You Li, reported in green.
You Li

Just over 4 years have passed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Michigan. For many of us, day-to-day life has stabilized. But, there are hundreds of journalists who never had the luxury of turning off the news or ignoring the death toll for a few days, for whom the reverberations may never go away.

Dr. You Li, an Associate Professor of Journalism at Eastern Michigan University, collected oral histories with those reporters. Specifically, women journalists who reported on the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was happening. For some, it was a career changer, for others, an equalizer.

"I think, this is the first time that everyone is in the same house, crisis regardless of where they live, regardless of what they do for you professional occupation or family situation," said Li.

Hear the full conversation on today's podcast.

GUEST:
Dr. You Li, an Associate Professor of Journalism at Eastern Michigan University

Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
