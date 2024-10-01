© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What tariffs mean in Michigan

By April Baer,
Laura Weber DavisYesenia ZamoraMercedes Mejia
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
Michigan Municipal League
/
Flickr
"The price of washing machines in this country across the board went up 12% in 2018. There was instant inflation caused by tariffs," said Chad Livengood, politics editor at the Detroit News.

During his term, former U.S. President Donald Trump focused on the issue of manufacturing, specifically within the auto industry. Now he's promising more tariffs on foreign made goods and raw materials if he becomes president once again.

One of the tariffs that he pursued back in 2018 was requested by a Michigan company, Whirlpool, the maker of various appliances. "Whirlpool had been petitioning the U.S. government for years that that their foreign competitors L.G. and Samsung had been unfairly dumping cheaper made and with cheaper labor, foreign labor, washing machines in the U.S. market and driving down prices to the point that Whirlpool was having a hard time competing anymore," said Chad Livengood, a politics editor for the Detroit News.

Livengood wrote an analysis recently about how trade and tariffs have affected Michigan and decodes what the candidates are saying about them this season. He said, while the tariffs helped Whirpool, and created about 1,800 jobs in the U.S., the benefits came at a cost, “The price of washing machines in this country across the board went up 12% in 2018. I mean, there was instant inflation caused by tariffs.”

Listen to the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Chad Livengood, politics editor at the Detroit News
Stateside Donald Trumptrade warauto tariffstariffswhirlpoolmanufacturingauto industry
