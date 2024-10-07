Stateside Podcast: Rx Kids cash assistance finds new moms

Flint has been drawing much attention for its groundbreaking child health and welfare program named Rx Kids. Through the program, new mothers are able to receive financial support and resources to make the decisions that best fit their families’ needs.

Upon enrollment, mothers’ are given a base of $1,500 during their pregnancy and $500 each month for the baby’s first year. While most assistance programs have some sort of income qualification, Rx Kids is universal. Meaning that there are no income qualifications, at least on paper.

The program has greatly aided expectant mothers and their families within Flint. So far, Kalamazoo has recently announced the launch of the Rx Kids program in their community, expected to start in 2025. With the program's expansion, there is an increase in interest for the possibility of an Upper Peninsula expansion.

Hear the full conversation with Kate Wells on the Stateside podcast.

