Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How Americans receive POCs on the ballot

By Ronia Cabansag,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman of color to be the U.S. presidential nominee of a main political party. But she's certainly not the first woman, or candidate of Asian or African descent, to run for office.

And traditionally... our kind of common understanding of this, and the research has suggested, that [non-white] candidates can't win in districts where white voters make up a majority of the population," Eric Gonzales Juenke, associate professor in the Department of Political Science and the Chicano/Latino Studies Program at Michigan State University, said. "And our research finds that's just not true.”

Juenke studies the way Black and Latino candidates are perceived and received by American voters. He joined Stateside to discuss the factors influencing turnout and voting patterns this election.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Eric Gonzales Juenke, associate professor in the Department of Political Science and the Chicano/Latino Studies Program in the College of Social Science
Stateside Election 2024candidatevotersBlack VotersLatinos
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
