Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Bill G. Schuette on Republican's House victory

By Kalloli Bhatt,
April Van Buren
Published November 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Bill G. Schuette speaks in the Michigan House of Representatives chamber
House Republicans
Bill G. Schuette won reelection to the state House on Tuesday, part of a wave of victories that flipped the chamber to Republican control.

Michigan Republicans flipped control of the state House in Tuesday's election. Among those in the new majority is Bill G. Schuette, a young Republican lawmaker from Midland. Laura Weber Davis sat down with Schuette to discuss the state party's goals for the future, the outcome of the election, and bridging the political divide.

Schuette said that state Republicans worked hard this election cycle, and it paid off. They left it all the field, he said, and spent their campaign funds strategically.

In terms of what to expect from speaker-elect Rep. Matt Hall, Schuette points to the House Republican Campaign Committee's Mission for Michigan, a 10-item plan outlining the party's commitments.

Whether this election went as expected or took a different turn, Schuette emphasized that, no matter party affiliation, we're all Michiganders and Americans. Despite what rhetoric may suggest, he believes we can find a way across the divide.

"I think we agree on a lot more than than than people would give us credit for," said Schuette. "And I know that we're certainly willing to to talk about those issues that unite us and to try and find common ground."

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast above.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside communitypolitical dividePoliticsMichigan GOPrepublicansRepublican PartyMichigan Republican Party
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
