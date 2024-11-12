Stateside Podcast: Where do Democrats go from here?

With Donald Trump winning the presidential election last week, many Democrats are wondering what went wrong.

Stateside talked with Stephen Henderson, the host of Created Equal on WDET and a Pulitzer Prize winner, about the election, the constituencies the Democratic Party lost, and about deeper consideration of how the Party can better serve it's most consistent and strong voting bloc- Black women and men.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Stephen Henderson, host of Created Equal on WDET and a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist