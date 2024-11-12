© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Where do Democrats go from here?

By Laura Weber Davis,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:57 AM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
"We will ensure that the next generation of breakthroughs, from advanced batteries to electric vehicles, are not only invented but built right here in America by American union workers," Vice President Kamala Harris told the largely union worker audience in Flint

With Donald Trump winning the presidential election last week, many Democrats are wondering what went wrong.

Stateside talked with Stephen Henderson, the host of Created Equal on WDET and a Pulitzer Prize winner, about the election, the constituencies the Democratic Party lost, and about deeper consideration of how the Party can better serve it's most consistent and strong voting bloc- Black women and men.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Stephen Henderson, host of Created Equal on WDET and a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist

Stateside Election 2024 Black Voters democrats republicans voter turnout voter participation
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
