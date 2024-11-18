Stateside Podcast: How Trump won Michigan's Latino vote

According to exit poll data, more Latino voters in Michigan supported a Republican candidate than ever before in last week's election. That victory, experts say, was driven largely by inflation and then-candidate Donald Trump's promise of a better economy.

Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo has been reporting on Michigan's Latino population throughout this election. She warned against reading too much into exit polls because of the small number of the population that was surveyed in Michigan. But, Jokisch Polo added, the number of Latino voters who went for Trump in Michigan is not insignificant—and seems to be larger than the Latino population across the U.S.

So, why did so many in the state's Latino population vote for Donald Trump, despite his rhetoric around deportation and immigration? Jokisch Polo said what drove many voters to the polls had less to do with their race than their politics.

"I think, there's been this assumption that, well, if you're Latino, maybe you're an immigrant yourself, or a child of immigrants, that means you automatically support open border policies or, you know, you're in favor of immigration reform, or whatever the case," said Jokisch Polo. "But, that's not always true."

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUEST:

Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Michigan Public's Stateside

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

