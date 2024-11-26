© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Introducing "The Dish"

By Mercedes Mejia,
Ronia Cabansag
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An orange square in the center of the screen says "The Dish" on top of a white plate. In the background is an cooking theme of orange, animated kitchen items.
The Dish logo designed by Lauren Ernst
/
Michigan Public

Today, Stateside introduces The Dish, a new podcast from Michigan Public. The show takes listeners into the kitchens of some of Michigan's most inspiring culinary creatives. Each chef has been asked to prepare a dish that best represents their stories and work.

The show is hosted by Mercedes Mejia, director of Stateside. The project has taken her all around the state, from Hazel Park, to Grand Rapids, to Ann Arbor.

The first episode features Adobo Boy, a family-run Filipino restaurant in Kentwood. Chef Jackie Marasaigan and her family are on a mission to spread their love for their culture to the community. Hear that episode on the Stateside feed.

Have a favorite restaurant or cook for us to consider? Send us your suggestions and feedback to thedish@michiganpublic.org.

Subscribe to The Dish here:

And find bonus footage from our trip to Adobo Boy here:

Stateside The Dishchefdiningrestaurants
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of <i>Stateside</i>.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
