Stateside Podcast: Introducing "The Dish"

Today, Stateside introduces The Dish, a new podcast from Michigan Public. The show takes listeners into the kitchens of some of Michigan's most inspiring culinary creatives. Each chef has been asked to prepare a dish that best represents their stories and work.

The show is hosted by Mercedes Mejia, director of Stateside. The project has taken her all around the state, from Hazel Park, to Grand Rapids, to Ann Arbor.

The first episode features Adobo Boy, a family-run Filipino restaurant in Kentwood. Chef Jackie Marasaigan and her family are on a mission to spread their love for their culture to the community. Hear that episode on the Stateside feed.

Have a favorite restaurant or cook for us to consider? Send us your suggestions and feedback to thedish@michiganpublic.org.

