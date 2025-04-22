Stateside Podcast: Dearborn is giving pregnant moms cash—here’s why

Last week, Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud delivered his State of the City address. During his speech, Hammoud announced the launch of the Rx Kids program, which is expected to provide up to thousands of dollars to expectant mothers and their babies in Dearborn.

“The value of this program and transforming lives, uplifting families at a time when they need it most is extremely important,” Hammoud said.

Over a six-month period, pregnant moms and their babies will receive cash payments of up to $4,500 dollars. To receive the funds, mothers need to sign up directly with Rx Kids.

Over the last couple of years, similar programs have been popping up across the state. In Flint, the program has been giving Flint mothers $1,500 during their pregnancy and $500 each month for the baby’s first year since 2024. A similar program was launched this February in Kalamazoo.

Hammoud said he wanted to make sure these benefits are also available to the “city’s baby-making capital of Michigan”.

“We produce about 1,700 babies per year,” Hammoud said.

According to state data , Wayne County — which includes the city of Dearborn — had the highest number of births in 2023 with 20,085 babies born.

Hammoud noted that Dearborn’s birth rate statistics indicate that 40% of the community is under the age of 25. Additionally, the fastest growing demographic is children under 4 years old.

According to an analysis of 2020 Census data by the company AAA State of Play, Dearborn ranked 17th among cities with the highest concentration of children, with 29.3% of the population under the age of 18 years old.

“We are the fastest-growing city in the state of Michigan; based on the last decennial census we grew 12%,” Hammoud said. “And so while other cities and states in the Midwest have suffered from population loss, Dearborn has not had that issue.”

While Dearborn’s population is only continuing to grow, so have its child poverty rates. According to population estimates from 2019-2023, more than 24% of families in the city of Dearborn were living below the poverty line, which amounts to less than $32,000 per year, nearly two times the state’s average .

“This is one program that's out there now to help assist those families and ensure that the baby and the family have a beautiful life to come,” Hammoud said.

Through grants from the state Health and Human Services Department, support from Wayne County, and contributions from philanthropic donations, the program is close to reaching its goal of $16 million, which is essential to operate a two-year initiative in Dearborn.

The goal is to launch by the end of summer. Hammoud is hoping to get enough funds to run the program past the two-year mark.

“This program is to demonstrate its success and then ultimately have the conversation with the state Legislature,” Hammoud said. “With the governor, or even at the federal level about the need to fund this program completely and in perpetuity.”

