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Michigan Republicans call for unity, choose new leaders

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST
steve carmody
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Michigan Radio

Fresh off statewide defeats in 2018, Michigan’s Republican Party picked new leadership Saturday.

“Are you ready to win in 2020!” National Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney-McDaniel said as she rallied the state GOP convention in Lansing.

The party needs rallying after losing races for governor, attorney general, and secretary of state in 2018. Republicans held onto control of the state Senate and House but by slimmer margins.

In its first step in building for 2020, the state party picked Laura Cox  as its new  chairwoman. The former state lawmaker says re-electing President Trump in 2020 is a top priority.

Credit steve carmody / Michigan Radio
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Michigan Radio
"We want to make sure ... we bring the power and strength to local candidates as well up and down the ticket," says new Michigan state Republican Party chairwoman Laura Cox.

“You know, the president has a great track record.  We’re really proud of all the things he’s accomplished,” Cox told reporters, “and I think when we talk about that to voters they’re going to talk to their friends and family and something’s going to resonate for the successes he has had.”

Cox also says Republicans need to work to expand their majority in the state House in 2020. She also says it’s important for Republicans to “bring the power and strength to local candidates as well up and down the ticket.”

Cox replaces outgoing state Republican Party chairman Ron Weiser, who announced at Saturday’s convention that he is battling prostate cancer.

Speaker after speaker called for party unity, which Cox insists is not a problem for state Republicans.
Tags
Politics & Government Michigan Republican Partylaura coxElection 2018Donald TrumpElection 2020republicansron weiser
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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