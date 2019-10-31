WATCH LIVE: House votes on next steps in impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives is voting to formalize its ongoing impeachment inquiry. The resolution before lawmakers outlines the next steps in their investigation. Watch the debate and vote on the House floor live.

Tune in on Thursday, October 31. Proceedings will begin around 9:15 a.m., and are expected to last anywhere from 90 minutes to 2 hours. Times could change, so please check back on this page for updates.

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