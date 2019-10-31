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WATCH LIVE: House votes on next steps in impeachment inquiry

Michigan Public | By Jodi Westrick
Published October 31, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
illustration of the US Capitol building
Annette Elizabeth Allen/NPR

The U.S. House of Representatives is voting to formalize its ongoing impeachment inquiry. The resolution before lawmakers outlines the next steps in their investigation. Watch the debate and vote on the House floor live.

Tune in on Thursday, October 31. Proceedings will begin around 9:15 a.m., and are expected to last anywhere from 90 minutes to 2 hours. Times could change, so please check back on this page for updates.

If the video is not showing up for you, please try refreshing the page. 
Tags
Politics & Government Donald Trumpimpeachment
Jodi Westrick
Jodi is Michigan Public's Director of Digital Audiences, leading and developing the station’s overall digital strategy.
See stories by Jodi Westrick
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