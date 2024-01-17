Whitmer says SOTS proposals will “help people keep money in their pockets”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered a few hints Wednesday, but no details, of plans she will outline next week in her State of the State address.

The Democratic governor stopped by a UAW local in Detroit to talk up the successes Democrats enjoyed over the last year as control of the Legislature ended their decades-long power drought in Lansing.

Whitmer cited ending the state tax on pension income, boosting the state earned income tax credit, and signing a budget that included universal school lunches from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Whitmer said people should expect a focus on pocketbook issues in 2024.

“We’re going to continue to propose policies that put money back in people’s pockets,” she said. “Throughout the State of the State you’ll hear a little bit about that and, of course, in the budget presentation a couple weeks later.”

A state panel predicts a slight bump in revenue coming into the state this year.

Whitmer reiterated afterward that a reduction in the state income tax is not part of her plans. Neither is seeking to switch Michigan from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated tax. But she also noted she supports a graduated income tax.

