Watch Live: 2024 Michigan State of the State

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Randall Berka II, a mentally ill Michigan man, is accused of posting various written threats on a YouTube channel, the FBI said in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday, March 10. According to the complaint, Berka said “biden deserves to die,” a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” a reference to Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Al Goldis/AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Randall Berka II, a mentally ill Michigan man, is accused of posting various written threats on a YouTube channel, the FBI said in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday, March 10. According to the complaint, Berka said "biden deserves to die," a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was "more than willing tot kill whitmer," a reference to Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is prepared to deliver her sixth State of the State address this evening.

Published reports say Whitmer’s plans will include pushing more than $1 billion into affordable housing, creating a tax credit for family caregivers, and free community college for high school graduates.

Whitmer’s also banked a lot on reversing Michigan’s population drain. Two years of state-paid college credits – a K-14 system, essentially -- could be a draw. Michigan would not be the first state to offer this type of benefit, so there is the experience of other states to learn from. Also, it’s a useful political reminder that President Joe Biden tried to make free community college a part of early versions of Build Back Better.

You can listen to live, special coverage of Whitmer’s address, the Republican response and analysis beginning this evening at 7 p.m. here on Michigan Public.
