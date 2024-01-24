Watch Live: 2024 Michigan State of the State

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is prepared to deliver her sixth State of the State address this evening.

Published reports say Whitmer’s plans will include pushing more than $1 billion into affordable housing, creating a tax credit for family caregivers, and free community college for high school graduates.

Whitmer’s also banked a lot on reversing Michigan’s population drain. Two years of state-paid college credits – a K-14 system, essentially -- could be a draw. Michigan would not be the first state to offer this type of benefit, so there is the experience of other states to learn from. Also, it’s a useful political reminder that President Joe Biden tried to make free community college a part of early versions of Build Back Better.

You can listen to live, special coverage of Whitmer’s address, the Republican response and analysis beginning this evening at 7 p.m. here on Michigan Public.