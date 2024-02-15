Saturday is the first day you can vote early and in-person for the presidential primary

Early in-person voting is available for the first time for a statewide election in Michigan, for the presidential primary, starting this Saturday, February 17.

County clerks in Kent and Ottawa counties held a briefing this week on the steps taken to secure local elections. They also discussed the introduction of various changes following the passage of Proposal 2 by Michigan voters in 2022, and new laws signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last November.

Justin Roebuck is the Ottawa County clerk.

"The biggest change, I think, for our voters in particular, is the ability to cast a ballot a minimum of nine days before any state and federal election with early voting," he said.

Early in-person voting ends the Sunday before the primary — Michigan's presidential primary is Tuesday, February 27.

The officials emphasized the rigorous training election workers undergo and the thorough testing of voting machines to ensure the accuracy of the results. But they also want you to see it for yourself.

Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Kent County Clerk, said the public can get involved in the process.

Lyons emphasized the transparency of the process.

"We want you to attend the pre-election equipment testing. We want you to work as an election inspector or as a poll challenger," she said. "Come to the county canvas or the audits or take the opportunity to watch a recount if there's one in your area."

You can find out where your early voting location is here and you can look up a sample ballot here.