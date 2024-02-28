Marijuana ballot proposals lose in Caro, Algonac, pass in Pontiac

Voters in Caro, Algonac, and Pontiac all made decisions on cannabis policy Tuesday, with a particularly close result in Algonac. A ballot initiative to allow a dispensary there was defeated by 14 votes, according to unofficial results.

Those tallies show 517 votes against the proposal and 503 voted for it. Algonac had just over 4,000 residents according to the 2020 Census.

The rejection adds to a string of recent ballot failures by measures that would have expanded legal weed sales in Metro Detroit.

Meanwhile, a proposal to revamp the cannabis rules in Pontiac passed with more than 60% of the vote. It enacts the City Council’s October plan for recreational cannabis, which included tighter background checks and a focus on social equity.

And in Tuscola County, voters in the city of Caro roundly rejected a proposal to increase the number of available licenses for growing marijuana from 2 to 30.