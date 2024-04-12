Campaign finance complaint filed against funders of ballot drive to repeal renewable energy law

A group that's fighting a new renewable energy law is being accused of campaign finance violations.

The controversial new law, as of November 29, will hand control of issuing permits for new wind and solar projects to a state agency — the Michigan Public Service Commission — rather than local governments.

Attorney Mark Brewer represents Lenawee County farmer John Tuckerman, who wants to lease his land to a renewable energy company. Brewer filed a complaint on Tuckerman's behalf with the Michigan Secretary of State.

Brewer said the group named in the complaint, Our Home, Our Voice, is a 501(c)(4) non-profit in name only.

He said in reality, it has been planning, soliciting and accepting funds for, and executing a statewide ballot initiative effort — and illegally funneling donations to a group called Citizens for Local Choice, without filing required reports, in violation of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

"This group has been raising money for a ballot proposal since at least last November, and they have failed to file a ballot question committee," said Brewer. "So they've kept their donors secret, and the public is entitled to know who those donors are."

Citizens for Local Choice called the complaint "frivolous" and said it has no merit.