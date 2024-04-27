Michigan's U.S. Senate campaign moves into new phase

The race for U.S. Senate in Michigan included a stop in Flint this week for one candidate.

The recent observance of the tenth anniversary of the start of the Flint water crisis drew some Senate candidates to the Vehicle City.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper marched with protesters Thursday. Harper said clean water is an issue in this year’s campaign.

“Environmental injustice is, I believe, one of the most important issues, not just from (a) public health standpoint, but just from a quality-of-life standpoint,” said Harper.

Longtime Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring.

This past week, five Republicans and three Democrats filed paperwork to appear on the August primary ballot.

The four Republican candidates include former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, former U.S. Representative Justin Amash, Grosse Pointe Park businessman Sandy Pensler and Berrien County Pastor Sherry O’Donnell.

Late Friday, former congressman Peter Meijer announced he was dropping out of the race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. The Republican ex-candidate says ”the fundamentals of the race have changed significantly” since he launched his campaign eight months ago.

The three Democratic candidates include U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, actor and businessman Hill Harper and Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun.

The Michigan Secretary of State still must certify the paperwork submitted by candidates before the final lineup for the August primary is set.