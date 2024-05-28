Watch Live: Mackinac Policy Conference

The 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference will focus on “Bridging the Future Together” to inspire radical collaboration across divides. When it comes to our greatest issues and opportunities, Michigan will prosper when its leaders engage with mutual respect and build bridges to move forward regardless of political party, industry, or geographic location.

Michigan Public's Zoe Clark will be hosting several sessions. View the agenda to see a full lineup of sessions, panels, and more.

Conference speakers and sessions will focus on key themes critical to Michigan’s future including:



Attracting businesses and jobs

Improving education outcomes to ensure workforce readiness

Strengthening infrastructure

Leading with innovation and equity

Event Details

Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, 2024

Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island