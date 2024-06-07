MI House passes bills to enhance protections for “vulnerable roadway users” on 8th anniversary of Kalamazoo bicycle crash

Coinciding with the 8th anniversary of the bike crash tragedy in Kalamazoo on June 7th, 2016, the bill inspired by that event has been passed by Michigan House lawmakers.

Proposed by State Representative Julie Rogers of Kalamazoo and Senator Sean McCann, the legislative initiative is encapsulated in four bills—two House bills and two Senate bills. These bills aim to increase penalties for drivers who seriously injure or kill vulnerable roadway users (VRUs), including people who walk, bike, ride horses, and use wheelchairs.

"Our House bills are now going over to the Senate Judiciary Committee," Rogers explains. "...They'll have to pass out of committee in the Senate, then they'll go to the Senate for a floor vote, and then they would go on to the governor. So those are still the steps needed before they would become law."

Gina Apone, the communications coordinator for the League of Michigan Bicyclists, says, "As of now, drivers who kill or injure bicyclists in a crash are only charged with a misdemeanor. So what these bills also help do is kind of close the gap in existing laws that we have."

The proposed bills aim to elevate these penalties to felonies, allowing for up to 15 years of imprisonment or up to $7,500 in fines for fatal accidents, and up to 5 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for causing serious injury.