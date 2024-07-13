Peters: Michigan fire departments will benefit from extension of federal grant programs

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said the reauthorization of two federal grant programs will directly help local fire departments.

President Joe Biden signed the Fire Grants and Safety Act earlier this month.

Peters said the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) programs provide millions of dollars to Michigan firefighters.

“It’s been a long journey to get it here,” said Peters. “But with its passage, we now know that our local communities will be able to apply for grants to help them provide essential services in our communities.”

The money can be spent on safety equipment, education programs and staffing.

The programs are reauthorized through 2028.