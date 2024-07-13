© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peters: Michigan fire departments will benefit from extension of federal grant programs

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
(file photo
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
(File photo)

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said the reauthorization of two federal grant programs will directly help local fire departments.

President Joe Biden signed the Fire Grants and Safety Act earlier this month.

Peters said the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) programs provide millions of dollars to Michigan firefighters.

“It’s been a long journey to get it here,” said Peters. “But with its passage, we now know that our local communities will be able to apply for grants to help them provide essential services in our communities.”

The money can be spent on safety equipment, education programs and staffing.

The programs are reauthorized through 2028.
Tags
Politics & Government Gary Petersfirefightingsafer grant
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody