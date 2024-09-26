© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
If you donated a recurring gift of $8/month or $96/year, or already make a qualifying recurring gift at or above that amount, you will be receiving an invitation to NPR+ by September 30. This is a brand-new program for us, so no invitations have been sent yet, but they will be soon. Thank you for your patience! If you have further questions, you can learn more here.

New bills are second shot across the bow of corporate influence on lawmakers in Michigan

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
David Shane via flickr
Interior of the Michigan Capitol Building

Democrats in the state House have introduced bills they say could rein in the influence of corporations on politicians in Lansing.

HB 5975 would ban companies that have, or are seeking, state government contracts, from making contributions to campaigns or political parties. (Companion bill HB 5976 would bar state agencies from authorizing such contracts.)

Democratic State Representative Jason Morgan of Ann Arbor said legislators in Michigan too often do what is in the best interest of corporations and not voters. He said that has held up legislation that would help citizens when it comes to health care reform, prescription drug price reductions, auto insurance reform, and other issues.

"These are folks who are operating under some of the poorest campaign finance and ethics laws in the country. Behavior that would be shocking in other states is just the way it is in Michigan politics," he said. "We need to fix the system to ensure that legislators can work appropriately with these companies who do provide jobs and services in our state. But they have to do so in a way that is a level playing field with the actual people that we represent."

The state's largest business lobby group, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said it has not yet taken a position on the bills.

The legislation is intended to be part of a package that includes two bills that were previously introduced, HB 5520 and HB 5521, which would ban regulated monopolies such as DTE Energy and Consumers Energy from making political donations.

(DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.)

In comments to Michigan Advance, DTE Energy defended its political giving as transparent and within campaign finance limits, and said it participates in the electoral process to advocate for safe, reliable and clean energy for Michiganders.

In the same article, a spokeswoman for Consumers Energy said the company’s political contributions come from shareholder dollars or from voluntary contributions employees choose to make as part of the company’s PAC, and not from ratepayers.
Tags
Politics & Government lobbyingcampaign financecampaign contributions
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content
  • Senate Approves Change in Lobbying Rules
    Brian Naylor
    The Senate has approved what some have called the first major change in ethics and lobbying rules in more than 25 years. But others believe the measures don't go far enough. The Senate action comes in response to the scandal involving lobbyist Jack Abramoff.
  • Lobbying, Ethics Overhaul Endorsed by Senate
    The Senate approves tighter ethics rules. The ethics reform bill makes it illegal for legislators to accept gifts, meals, and even travel from lobbyists. And it requires them to make public 48 hours in advance any plans for spending on pet projects. It goes now to President Bush.
  • Senate Panel Takes Up Lobbying Reform
    Brian Naylor
    Senators and outside experts testify before a Senate panel on the need to reform rules governing lobbying. A consensus appears to be developing around some areas of reform, such as gift giving and slowing the movement between Congress and the lobbying industry. But other issues are not so clear-cut.
  • Democrat Jocelyn Benson
    Criminal Justice & Legal System
    Stateside: Lobbying in Michigan, the 'Wild, Wild West'
    Stateside Staff
    It seems nearly every leader who takes office, including President Barack Obama and Governor Rick Snyder, promises to make transparent the dealings…