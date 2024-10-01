© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Flint rolls out new ambulance service

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:49 PM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

For the first time in two decades, the city of Flint is responding to medical emergency calls with its own ambulances.

The city has relied on private ambulance services for years.

But Fire Chief Theron Wiggins says Flint residents were waiting 30 minutes or more for an ambulance to reach them.

“A lot of times we’re in crisis mode,” said Wiggins, “911 calls 'crisis' and that means there are no ambulances available within 650 square miles of the city of Flint.”

Wiggins hopes Flint’s three new ambulances will cut response times to medical emergencies in half.

The city’s three new ambulances were purchased with American Rescue Plan and other funds.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005.
