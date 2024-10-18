Group against renewable energy law violated campaign finance laws, says Mich. Secretary of State

The Michigan secretary of state has concluded that a group that opposes the state's renewable energy law may have violated the state's Campaign Finance Act.

The group, Our Home Our Voice, raised funds to fight two renewable energy permit bills in the state Legislature last year. The bills aimed to stop local governments from refusing permits for large-scale wind and solar projects.

The secretary of state said once the bills became law, Our Home Our Voice kept raising money, this time for a ballot initiative to repeal the law. But the state's investigation found the group didn't form a ballot question committee or file regular campaign statements in a timely manner as it should have.

"The Department has reviewed the evidence submitted in this matter and finds that sufficient evidence has been presented to support a finding of a potential violation of the MCFA," the agency's letter to the group said. "The Department is beginning the informal resolution process."

Our Home Our Voice or its founding members could be found guilty of misdemeanors and have to pay fines.

"Our Home Our Voice has always been committed to full compliance with all campaign finance laws and we believe in complete transparency," the group said in a statement. "We look forward to discussing the matter with the Secretary of State’s office and reaching a prompt resolution.”

