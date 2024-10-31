Libraries are asking for funding in ballots across Michigan, some for a second time

Library funding questions are being posed to voters in many Michigan communities. Sometimes, those voters reject their requests.

Most of the library requests on ballots this cycle are millages that would not necessarily add any new taxes.

These “renewal” ballot proposals ask voters whether they want to keep existing millages in place.

Libraries often put up informational pages and host town halls to explain and pitch their millage requests and other ballot proposals to voters.

The amount of time these millages last can vary. This year, some libraries are asking for as little as two years and others are asking for 10.

The amounts and purposes of the millages vary greatly too – most millages are needed to keep the libraries’ budgets afloat, but others might fund additional pressing issues, like urgently needed renovations.

The Jackson District Library in Jackson County, for example, is asking voters to renew its millage at a rate of 1.7411 mills – or 0.017411 cents per dollar of property value – for eight years.

Other millages on the ballot this year are smaller than that. The Barryton Public Library in Mecosta County is asking for a 1 mill renewal. And most of the other library millage renewals, like the Peter White Public Library in Marquette County, are are asking for even less.

If voters were to reject these renewal requests, property taxes would decrease — but often not by much.

A Jackson County home with a $75,000 taxable value would pay $130.58 a year for the proposed library millage there. According to the state property tax estimator tool, that home might still pay nearly $3,700 in other 2023 taxes without the library millage.

While it’s a small portion of the property tax, these millages can be a big deal to the libraries that use them.

The Jackson library millage is used for general funding and accounts for 90% of the budget. Barryton Public Library says 80% of its funding comes from its millage.

The Peter White Public Library actually has five separate millage renewals for each Marquette County township it serves with similar rates. The city of Marquette has a permanent library millage that does not need to be renewed.

If any of those five townships vote against their millage renewal, the library says “services to the township will be terminated.” Residents of that township would not be able to get a free library card anymore, but they would still be able to buy one to access books and services.

Only a few communities will see new library millages or increases on their ballots. One of the more notable increase requests comes from the Eaton Rapids Area District Library.

That library is coming back to voters a few months after they narrowly rejected a bond proposal, which is a type of loan. That loan has to be paid off with a millage, so the library asked for a new one.

This is one of four library funding requests across the state that failed during the August primary election this year. It’s not the only one that is back on the ballot to try again, but it is unique in some ways.

Should the Eaton Rapids Area District Library use a new tax to upgrade its building and services?

The question:

Library leaders are asking voters to approve a bond, or loan, of just over $6.5 million to fund renovations of a library building that has “near end of life or non-existent” heating, cooling, plumbing, lighting and other issues. They also hope to add more space and update technology for patrons’ use.

The bond request comes with a 18 year millage to pay off the loan at .90 mills — 90 cents a year for every $1,000 in taxable value.

According to estimates released by the library, the millage rate is expected to drop after the first 10 years, reaching .73 in 2042.



Background:

Voters already rejected a version of this bond measure during this year’s August primary, with 55% against.

A separate, existing millage funds the library’s general operations. Library leaders said that is not enough to cover renovations and maintain current operations.



Potential impact:

The proposed millage would cost $90 a year for an Eaton Rapids home with a $100,000 taxable value. The state property tax estimator tool suggests that home might still pay nearly $4,120 in other 2023 taxes without the library millage.