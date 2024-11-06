© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Harris concedes the election but vows to not stop fighting for a better future

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:06 PM EST
Vice President Harris delivers a concession speech on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Vice President Harris delivers a concession speech on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

This piece originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET at Howard University in Washington, D.C., according to the White House. Earlier today, her team told NPR she would call President-elect Donald Trump to concede.

Video of Harris' remarks will be available here later this afternoon.

President-elect Donald Trump is ahead by significant margins in Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, but the Associated Press won't make calls anytime soon.

Trump will have a Republican-controlled Senate, and could also have control of the House, though it’s too close to call that chamber at this point, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, voters in Delaware elected the first openly transgender person to Congress, while two Black women will serve in the Senate for the first time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
