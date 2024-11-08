Automated systems might monitor speeding in work zones and send tickets

It’s possible that automated systems at Michigan's road construction work zones could send tickets to speeders.

Legislation soon could be on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, allowing cameras to record speeds and send notices or fines through the mail to the person associated with the license plate, if their car is recorded exceeding the speed limit by at least 10 miles an hour.

While the average number of fatalities in road constructions zones has gone down nationally, in Michigan, the numbers have gone up in recent years.

National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse Nationally, the number of fatal injuries among workers in road construction work zones has fallen. The trend in Michigan is rising.

That’s primarily because of Michigan’s road repair escalation that’s funded by bonds. Simply put, there are more workers and more work zones since Governor Whitmer’s “fix the damn roads” promise.

In 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports there were more than 8,000 crashes in work zones, resulting in 24 deaths.

A few construction workers were among those fatalities.

Robert Joerg is the director of government affairs with the Michigan Laborers District Council, the union representing construction workers. He said there’s a need to persuade drivers to slow down.

"The easiest idea would be just to ask for more state police, but given staffing and fiscal concerns and especially with the increase in the number of job sites, you know, we needed to go down a different route," Joerg said.

In the past, Michigan State Police patrols were the primary enforcement action. Since the increase in the number of road construction work zones, there are not enough staff or money to monitor every one of them.

Under the legislation, the first violation would bring a written warning that's mailed to the driver’s residence listed on their license. The second violation would be a civil infraction with a fine of not more than $150. Any subsequent violations would also be civil infractions punishable by fines not to exceed $300.

“Our members should be able to go to work, feel confident that they’re safe on the job site, and return to their families,” Joerg said, adding, “Broadly speaking, this is good public policy for the public. We want to make sure that motorists are safer."