Some Michiganders stock up on Plan B and abortion pills, afraid Trump could upend access

Back in 2022, Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to enshrine abortion access in the state Constitution.

Right now, that access is not in jeopardy, but that hasn't stopped some women from stocking up on Plan B and abortion pills in case the Trump administration attempts to curtail access.

"There could always be that possibility that especially as women, that our reproductive rights will be challenged," West Michigan resident Tracey Walker said. "We've seen that time and time again, so especially now, I think that's a part of my advocacy, it's a part of my activism."

Plan B has been available over the counter at pharmacies since 2006. Abortion pills used to terminate a pregnancy up to eleven weeks can only be obtained through a prescription.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs, essentially overturning Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration made it easier for people to access these medications via mail through telehealth. In fact, nearly one out of five abortions in the U.S. are done in this way by providers in states like Michigan.

Trump has said he would likely veto a federal abortion ban but his Supreme Court picks ensured the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which he publicly supported.

Walker said she's worried that access to abortion pills via telehealth could be curtailed with a second Trump presidency.

“I'm concerned that just mailing something and across state lines that constitutes a federal offense," she said.

Walker said she’s prepared to use telehealth to get a prescription just in case someone else needs it and can’t get it.

“Whether it's driving and meeting somebody, whether it's giving it to somebody in another organization who can then give it to someone," she added.

Some abortion rights activists in Michigan say the idea that Trump is going to support a national abortion ban was a fear mongering tactic the Democratic party used to try to get Vice President Kamala Harris elected.

“It should come as no surprise then that women are stockpiling emergency contraceptives," said Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon. "The truth is emergency contraception is readily available and sold over the counter at pharmacies, grocery stores, and even the 7-11.”

While there isn't currently a threat to access to abortion pills or plan B in the state of Michigan, some health officials are encouraging people to prepare themselves in case there is.

Grand Rapids sex educator Atabia Williams has spent the last couple of years helping get Plan B for anyone who can't afford it and she said Trump coming into office won't change that.

"For me, personally, I've been making content about Plan Bs and how they last for four years, and how people should stock up and how you should know when you ovulate," she added. "On the other end, I've seen a lot of people very, very fearful. I've seen a lot of people very scared about what's next and I think it really just comes from miseducation, to be honest."

Looking to the year ahead, Williams feels hopeful. She said she's focused on helping ease people's fears by encouraging them to plan ahead, and empower them with the knowledge, resources, and community support they need.

"Times are really, really hard right now, but when we think about it on a broader scale, and when we think about us as women, especially Black women specifically, times have always been hard for us, but we've always learned how to adjust, and we always have remembered or know how to maneuver through these situations," she said.

Even though Trump has said he’s not interested in a federal ban on abortion, there are a couple of ways he could try to pursue restrictions. That includes moving to prevent abortion pills going across state lines or extending constitutional rights to fetuses, as some abortion rights opponents want him to do. Either of those would come with legal battles, and it’s unclear whether this would be a priority for Trump in his second term. It's that uncertainty that's driving some women to stock up on Plan B now.