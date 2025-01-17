Whitmer: “The future of the entire auto industry is at stake.”

Hi! You're reading the It's Just Politics newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the It's Just Politics podcast for all the political news you need each week.

Every year, Michigan’s governor delivers a State of the State address amidst pomp and ceremony to a joint session of the Legislature. The SOTS is a platform to outline priorities, announce some use of executive powers and to propose plans and priorities while members of the governor’s party cheer and the “loyal opposition” remains stoic.

The State of the State is then soon followed by the governor’s budget presentation to the House and Senate appropriations committees. That will put dollars behind plans for the Legislature to debate, amend and adopt before (fingers crossed) the new fiscal year begins on October 1st.

But, that is not to be this year. It looks, instead, like the budget rollout will come first, followed by the State of the State.

So, why?

This is no doubt connected to the new dynamic this year of Whitmer having to work with a Republican House, led by Speaker Matt Hall. That means Hall will be the lead Republican blocking Whitmer/Democratic plans and ensuring Republicans put their mark on policy and spending priorities.

Adding to the complexity and the Republican heightened interest in throwing darts is the widely held assumption (true or not) that Whitmer is eyeing a run for the White House in 2028.

So, is she?

“No,” Whitmer told Rick this week. “I’ve got two years to govern. I know that everyone’s going to talk about the next (Detroit) mayor’s race or the next governor’s race or the next presidential race. I’m not going to talk about any of those things. I’ve got a lot of things I want to get done in the next year and 11 and a half months and that’s where my focus is going to be the whole time.”

Whitmer delivered a big speech this week at the Detroit Auto Show that was something of a State of the State preview – at least the business-and-economy-focused portions.

She reiterated big asks for road funding and economic development incentives that have already faced tough slogs in the Legislature. Her pitch is that Michigan policymakers can’t ignore an industrial future that is moving toward electric vehicles.

“This is a serious moment,” Whitmer said. “Right now, the future of the entire auto industry is at stake. The very core of Michigan’s economy is on the line.”

Her plans for an economic development fund have previously been met with bipartisan support, as well as bipartisan derision for business subsidies. But she said other states keep pots of money for business attraction and Michigan cannot afford to fall behind. As a tradeoff, she has proposed a payroll tax break for businesses that add new jobs in the state.

Whitmer also said she is willing to consider spending cuts, but said a permanent new revenue source is also needed for roads and other infrastructure.

Why now?

Whitmer’s new reality not only includes a Republican House (while Democrats still run the Senate) but former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“The woman from Michigan” is striking a different tone than the person who served as a Trump bete noire in his first term. (The fact that Trump won Michigan last year no doubt contributes to that calculation.)

“Now I don’t want to pretend we’re always going to agree, but I will always seek collaboration first,” she said, referring to Trump and the state House GOP majority. “I won’t go looking for fights. I won’t back down from them either. Because I’m not here to play games. I’ve got a job to do.”

Have questions about Michigan’s State of the State addresses? (Rick’s covered nearly forty of them.) Or, just want to let us know what you want more of (less of?) in the newsletter in 2025? We always want to hear from you! Shoot us an email at politics@michiganpublic.org !

_______________________

Rep. Schuette “confident” House will adopt changes to MI’s tipped wage, sick leave laws before they take effect February 21 The special state House committee formed to amend Michigan’s tipped wage and sick-time leave laws meets for the first time this week in Lansing. The chair of the committee, Republican Representative Bill G. Schuette, joins It’s Just Politics to discuss his goals for the bills.

_______________________

What we’re talking about at the dinner table:

Nesbitt makes it official: Shocking, well, no one, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt announced this week that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2026. In a video posted on X announcing his campaign early Tuesday morning, Nesbitt stressed his support for President-elect Donald Trump and gun rights and his opposition to electric vehicle incentives and illegal immigration. Look for Nesbitt to use his bully pulpit in the Senate to try and notch some policy wins to make the case to the GOP base that he’ll be an effective conservative advocate. It will certainly help to have allies in the House Republican majority who are in a position to help him claim some wins as he tries to establish his bona fides in what could be a crowded field seeking the GOP nomination. Former Attorney General Mike Cox has already formed an exploratory committee (which is, for all practical purposes, a campaign committee that allows him to fundraise before he makes a formal announcement). Meanwhile, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will gather petition signatures to run as an independent and we’re waiting for a number of Democrats (including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson) to make it official. When Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was asked by The Detroit News’ Craig Mauger when “he’s going to decide what he’s going to do next, Gilchrist said he’s already decided and would reveal his decision soon.”

Hall holds bills: The Michigan House, newly under Republican control, appears to be sitting on some controversial bills that were adopted by the Legislature in the last session but still haven’t been delivered to Whitmer for her signature. The bills are in possession of the House clerk, who is appointed by and reports to the House Speaker. The clerk’s office has to proofread and perform some other pro forma tasks before bills are sent to the governor, but this was still ongoing when the Legislature’s 102nd session ended last year and control shifted from Democrats to Republicans. New GOP Speaker Matt Hall ordered these bills to get some special attention. This has not risen quite yet to a constitutional crisis, but the question is now hanging out there: How long is too long for a chamber to sit on a bill that’s been legally adopted before it has to be delivered to the governor? It may take some precedent-setting litigation to set a deadline.

Honolulu Blue: Gretchen Whitmer is a genuine sports fanatic who considered a career as a sports broadcaster before heading to law school and a political career. It’s the norm for governors (and, well, the entire political class) to use their political powers to root for the home team , and Whitmer did not disappoint with a proclamation declaring Saturday “Honolulu Blue Day” in support of the Detroit Lions. Check out this cheeky column by our pal Nancy Kaffer of the Detroit Free Press on why she thinks the Lions’ new uniforms are taking the team to new heights.

_______________________

Yours in political nerdiness,

Rick Pluta & Zoe Clark

Co-hosts, It’s Just Politics

_______________________

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!