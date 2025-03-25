Social Security Administration changes policy to reduce fraud

Starting March 31, Social Security Administration offices across the nation will require in-person identity proofing for those applying for benefit claims or making direct deposit changes but cannot access their 'my Social Security' online portal.

For those who don’t have or cannot access the online portal, claims can be started over the phone but will not be fully processed until the applicant’s identity is verified in person. Previously, this process could be completed remotely.

This policy change aims to reduce instances of fraud by implementing stronger identity verification procedures. However, it may disproportionately affect vulnerable populations who rely on these benefits, such as people with disabilities.

Laura Hall, Program Director of the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition, says people with disabilities already face significant challenges in accessing care, and this change adds yet another hurdle.

"People with disabilities are already facing a lot of administrative burdens just to prove they have a disability and qualify for Social Security in the first place," she says. "Now, having this extra layer of identity verification only adds to that burden."

There are also concerns that this change will lead to increased traffic and longer wait times, especially after recent federal staffing cuts.

Hall believes this will further strain Social Security employees.

"They're already closing many Social Security offices across the U.S., and we're seeing massive layoffs of federal workers," Hall explains. "So, the need to prove your identity in these ways just adds to that administrative burden."

The agency argues that because of a recent policy change requiring nearly all employees to work in the office five days a week, there will be enough staff to ensure a smooth transition.

They also recommend calling ahead to schedule an appointment at 1-800-772-1213.

