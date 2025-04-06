© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Texas Attorney General investigating Michigan cereal company

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 6, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Boxes of Kellogg's Fruit Loops cereal are displayed in a Target store in Pittsburgh, Nov. 16, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
/
AP
Boxes of Kellogg's Fruit Loops cereal are displayed in a Target store in Pittsburgh, Nov. 16, 2022.

The Texas Attorney General’s office is investigating health claims by a Michigan cereal company.

The W.K. Kellogg Company has been under pressure to stop using artificial food colorings in some of its cereal products. Last fall, protesters showed up at the Battle Creek company’s headquarters.

Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confirmed his office is investigating whether the company’s health claims about its cereals violate Texas consumer protection laws.

“A critical part of fighting for our children’s future is putting an end to companies’ deceptive practices that are aimed at misleading parents and families about the health of food products,” said Paxton in a written statement released by his office.

The Texas Attorney General’s office claims the cereals contain artificial food colorings that have allegedly been linked to hyperactivity, obesity, autoimmune disease and other health issues.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on the Texas Investigation.

In the past, the Battle Creek based company has said most of its cereal products contain no artificial colors. The company adds the ingredients it uses comply with laws and regulations.

Once a Fortune 500 company, Kellogg Company completed its split into two separate, publicly traded companies in October, 2023. WK Kellogg houses the North American cereal business, including Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies. Kellanova oversees the former company’s global snacking brands.
