More Michiganders continue to fall victim to cyber hacks.

The recent hack against Change Healthcare, made it difficult for some folks to fill prescriptions, and tough for doctors trying to bill insurance providers.

There are things you can do to protect yourself:

- Don't access personal or financial information when using public Wi-Fi. Only connect to the internet over secure, password-protected networks.

- Practice password hygiene. Much like you would not share a toothbrush with random individuals, do not use the same password for multiple accounts. Change your password every 90 days. Use a password manager.

- Set up multi factor authentication where possible. This offers extra security by requiring a password and something else like a phone or email. Never share multifactor authentication codes or other verification codes you receive with anyone. Scammers sometimes try to get consumers to share these codes in order to gain access to financial and other accounts.

- Be aware of phone scams. Caller ID can be spoofed to make it appear that a call is coming from a trusted individual or company. Legitimate companies will never call you and tell you they need to access your computer or personal information. Furthermore, they will not call you to ask for your passwords or account access information. Hang up and call to company in question directly using the number on your statement or card.

- Be on the lookout for phishing emails. If you are unsure if an email is legitimate, do not click any links. Contact the company directly using the phone number on your statement or card to verify the request.

- Take advantage free credit monitoring offered by the company that experienced the data breach.

There is one website authorized to give you the free credit reports you are entitled to by law: Annual Credit Report dot com.

