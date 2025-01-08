Detroit’s police oversight board still has some attendance issues

Detroit’s police oversight board ended 2024 with some improvements in attendance over the course of the year — but a mixed bag overall.

Meeting minutes from the Board of Police Commissioners show that one current member missed at least half the meetings — down from four members in the first quarter. One member’s attendance dramatically improved. And several meetings ended early after one or more board members left.

Commissioner Lisa Carter had the worst attendance in 2024. According to board minutes and Detroit Documenters coverage, she missed 25 meetings, or 54%.

Commissioner Lisa Carter, District 6, missed 54% of 2024 meetings, citing her job at Wayne State. Carter, who represents District 6, attributed her absences to what she described as a demanding full-time job at Wayne State University. “I attend meetings as my schedule allows,” she said, noting that she often prioritizes subcommittee meetings and community events that start later in the day.

Commissioner Jesus Hernandez had the most improved attendance with a 62% increase for the full year compared to the first quarter. Outlier Media attempted to reach him for comment at a Dec. 5 meeting. Hernandez arrived late and told the reporter he would not answer any questions.

Eleven people sit on the board. Voters elect seven, and the mayor appoints four. Created by city charter in 1974, the board is mandated to recommend police policies, resolve citizen complaints and vote on disciplinary actions and officer promotions. It also votes on the police budget before it goes to the mayor. Commissioners have weekly full board meetings, and they sit on committees, which typically meet twice a month.

Board Chair Darryl Woods acknowledged attendance issues but said they haven’t prevented the board from completing its work. He said sometimes absences are necessary, but “there are reasons that I just don’t understand why (some) commissioners are not attending.”

Report card Meetings missed Percent of meetings missed Lisa Carter 25 54 Willie Bell 20 44 Ricardo Moore 20 44 Jesus Hernandez 15 33 Cedric Banks 11 24 QuanTez Pressley 10 22 Eva Garza Dewaelsche* 4 21 Willie Burton 9 20 Linda Bernard 7 15 Tamara Liberty Smith 3 7 Darryl Woods 2 4 * Dewaelsche was appointed as police commissioner midyear on June 18 to replace Rory Gamble who resigned in April.

Does showing up count if you don’t stay?

To conduct official business — voting on disciplinary actions, recommending police department policies, approving the police budget — the board needs a quorum — at least six of 11 members present. This happened at all but one full board meeting in 2024. But meetings ended early due to quorum loss in at least 20% of full board sessions last year, according to official transcripts and Detroit Documenters coverage.

William Davis, a former police commissioner who participates in public comment at almost every meeting, addressed the board’s attendance and quorum issues during the July 25 session.

“I think it’s criminal,” Davis said. “Y’all need to make sure that if people are tuning in or coming down into the board meetings, that the board members are going to be there and be there on time.”

More ON Board of police CommissionersCommissioner Willie Burton, representing District 5, was often the cause of early adjournments. On Dec. 5, he left the meeting in the middle of a motion, prompting frustration from the chair: “This is not a playground,” Woods said. “We need to take care of the people’s business. It’s an affront to the citizens of the city of Detroit, and I detest it.”

Burton declined to comment for this story.

The issue of pay

Board members are not paid a salary, but receive stipends totaling about $6,879 for the chairperson and $4,626 for other commissioners each year. The stipends are paid regardless of attendance.

Commissioners also review materials related to promotions, discipline and citizen complaints outside of meetings.

“When you talk about the amount of money, the stipends that we get, that can’t be compared to the work that we do to be able to serve the citizens of the city of Detroit,” Woods said.

He said commissioners deserve more compensation.

This article first appeared on Outlier Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

