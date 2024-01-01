Want to read with Michigan Public staffers? Join our book club: Michigan Public Reads.

Throughout the year we'll be reading featured books with Michigan connections. Our goal is to share our love of books with you - and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan.

Members will also be invited to a book club event for every book we read! We'll let you know when and where we'll be having discussions. There will also be virtual options - so if you can't make it, you can join us online.

Sign up below to learn which books we’re reading, get details about upcoming events, and how you can participate. You can also follow us on Goodreads or join the conversation on our Facebook group.

