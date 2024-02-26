Reporting Projects
Michigan Public works hard to produce groundbreaking reporting projects. From on-the-ground community reporting to partnering with other organizations, keep track of the latest projects below:
Our series "Mornings in Michigan" captures the sounds of morning rituals and routines from across our state. New episodes are featured during Morning Edition on Michigan Public.
The Great Lakes region is blessed with an abundance of water. But water quality, affordability, and aging water infrastructure are vulnerabilities that have been ignored for far too long. In this series, members of the Great Lakes News Collaborative, Michigan Public, Bridge Michigan, Great Lakes Now, The Narwhal, and Circle of Blue, explore what it might take to preserve and protect this precious resource. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
With seed funding from the Google News Initiative, Minutes launched as a prototype service within the newsroom of Michigan Public, Michigan’s largest NPR news station. Using the lessons learned from this prototype deployment, Minutes is well-positioned to serve the needs of millions of people who care about what happens in local government meetings.
State of Opportunity was a multi-year reporting and community engagement project focused on how poverty affects children in Michigan. It will shed light on the challenges of growing up or raising kids while struggling to pay the bills and highlight the successes and the resilience of these families and the people who serve them.