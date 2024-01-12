Stateside: Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Today on Stateside, we heard why the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission needs to work fast to meet federally ordered changes to a few districts before the February primary election. Next, we spoke to the author of Dearborn, a new short story collection that portrays the multidimensional reality of experiences within Dearborn's Arab American community. It is on this year's list of notable Michigan books.

After that, we heard about Flint inventor Lloyd Copeman, the person brought us the electric oven, two-sided toast and, tangentially, some great '70s and '80s pop music. And we wrapped the show up with the tale of how doughnuts made St. Joseph a favorite port of call for Great Lakes sailors.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

