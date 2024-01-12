© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 12, 2024 at 3:41 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we heard why the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission needs to work fast to meet federally ordered changes to a few districts before the February primary election. Next, we spoke to the author of Dearborn, a new short story collection that portrays the multidimensional reality of experiences within Dearborn's Arab American community. It is on this year's list of notable Michigan books.

After that, we heard about Flint inventor Lloyd Copeman, the person brought us the electric oven, two-sided toast and, tangentially, some great '70s and '80s pop music. And we wrapped the show up with the tale of how doughnuts made St. Joseph a favorite port of call for Great Lakes sailors.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, capitol reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics and policy reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Ghassan Zeineddine, author of Dearborn
  • Mark Harvey, State Archivist
  • Tyler Scott, Michigan Public weekend host
Tags
Stateside Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commissionredistricting commissionredistrictingArab AmericansDearbornFlintelectrichistorylocal historyMichigan historyskiingski resortsInterlochencharlevoix countyTraverse CityCharlevoixst. josephshippingGreat Lakes shippingfreighter
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff