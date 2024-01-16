© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we recapped the experience of being inside Ford Field this past Sunday night, the thrill of seeing and hearing the Detroit Lions' first playoff win in over three decades. Next, Michigan farmers are taking issue with the way in which the state regulates big livestock farms. We heard about the issues farmers have with current government policies regarding these large farms, and what's at stake for Michigan's water. Then, we covered the details of some Hillsdale College official's involvement in the 2020 post-presidential election actions. Concluding today's show, we took a trip to Periodicals, a magazine and concept shop in Detroit that's helping people build their magazine collections and their love for print media.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Bryce Huffman, Detroit-based journalist
  • Ellie Katz, environmental reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Danny Hakim, investigative reporter at The New York Times
  • Aleiya Olu, owner of Periodicals; partner at Olu & Company
Stateside Detroit Lionsford fieldfarmersmichigan department of environment great lakes and energyHillsdale College2020 presidential raceDetroit businessdesign
