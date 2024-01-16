Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we recapped the experience of being inside Ford Field this past Sunday night, the thrill of seeing and hearing the Detroit Lions' first playoff win in over three decades. Next, Michigan farmers are taking issue with the way in which the state regulates big livestock farms. We heard about the issues farmers have with current government policies regarding these large farms, and what's at stake for Michigan's water. Then, we covered the details of some Hillsdale College official's involvement in the 2020 post-presidential election actions. Concluding today's show, we took a trip to Periodicals, a magazine and concept shop in Detroit that's helping people build their magazine collections and their love for print media.

